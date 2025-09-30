At Least 10 Killed, 32 Injured In Pakistan's Quetta Suicide Blast

MENAFN - Khaama Press)According to Dawn, citing the Balochistan health minister, at least 10 people were killed and 32 others injured in an explosion in Quetta on Tuesday. The blast struck a crowded part of the city, leaving several victims in critical condition.

The Presidency confirmed in a statement that the incident was a suicide attack. Rescue teams rushed the injured to local hospitals, where emergency measures were put in place to deal with the large number of casualties.

The President strongly condemned the bombing, describing it as an act carried out by“elements of Fitna al-Khawarij,” a term used by the state for militant outfits such as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He added that the assault reflected an“agenda driven by external forces, including India.”

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but Pakistani officials have directly blamed the TTP for orchestrating the deadly strike. Security forces have since cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

Officials said the injured were shifted to hospitals in Quetta, where doctors confirmed that several were in serious condition. Authorities have appealed for blood donations to help treat the wounded.

The attack highlights the persistent threat of militancy in Balochistan, where security forces and civilians have repeatedly come under attack despite ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Analysts warn that the resurgence of suicide bombings poses fresh challenges for Pakistan's internal security, with concerns that such assaults may further destabilise the province and undermine public confidence in the state's ability to maintain order.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram