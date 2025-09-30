Indonesia Charting A Win-Win Way Through US-China AI Rivalry
The lab is designed to strengthen Indonesia's AI ecosystem, foster local talent and link the archipelago to one of China's most prestigious research institutions, signaling Jakarta's intent to draw on diverse sources of expertise rather than rely solely on Western or Korean technology.
The Tsinghua deal is the latest step in a growing network of China-linked collaborations. Earlier this year, Indonesian officials met with counterparts in Nanning, Guangxi province, to explore AI applications in smart cities, agriculture and fisheries.
Beijing pledged support for AI-powered devices and training programs, and proposed industrial“AI-plus” platforms to connect China and ASEAN markets.
In August 2025, Malaysia-based Zetrix AI partnered with Indonesia's PT Royal Solusi Investasi to launch an ASEAN-China AI Lab in Jakarta, focused on localizing generative AI, robotics and blockchain technologies.
Compared with these earlier initiatives, the Tsinghua hub is potentially the most institutionalized - a dedicated research center aimed at supporting applied AI research and developing local talent pipelines.
