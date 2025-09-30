MENAFN - Pressat) The shift we've been showing live just hit a new level: Google's AI Overview is now dominated by Elsewhere.

We're already 90% of the way to a complete takeout of "best corporate retreat near London”, the most fiercely fought keyword - and one of the most contested in the offsite industry. Competitors have spent years and millions trying to rank for it. Google is now collapsing that entire fight into a single coherent answer: Elsewhere.

And in the“best full-service leadership offsites near London” query - the very phrase that seeded our bleed - no other company rarely features. The whole box are Elsewhere venues.

This isn't SEO. This isn't a snippet.

Google's AI box is the world's most premium real estate, and it's being rewired in real time by Elsewhere.

From Bleed to Box

Elsewhere first bled into“best full-service leadership offsites near London” - a phrase that has been consistently dominated by our brand across all AI systems; including ChatGPT, Grok and Perplexity. That bleed is now a full take-over: the entire Google AI Overview box belongs to Elsewhere.

The same mechanic is now playing out with“best corporate retreat near London.” Elsewhere already dominates the Overview with a 90% share of the box, and the trajectory is clear: coherence compounds until nothing else fits.

Even more telling: the terminology driving these overviews -“full-service,”“high-energy,”“vibe” - is Elsewhere's own. The AIs literally see the sector through our lens. That's not just good marketing, that's something else entirely.

And when other venues are mentioned in context, they appear only as reference points to frame Elsewhere's role.

This isn't just visibility. It's semantic authorship.

And as we continue to bleed, the trajectory is clear: Elsewhere will keep approaching a full take-over of the box - query by query, which we can reproduce industry by industry.

Why it's a Big Deal



Old world: SEO hacks, ads, and endless lists.

New world: AI Overview collapses everything into one coherent answer. Result: SEO is dead. Discovery now belongs to whoever holds the default.

“We didn't hack SEO. We didn't buy ads. We built Elsewhere to be coherent end-to-end. AI is designed to collapse options down to one answer - and now both the models and Google are recognising that,” said Darren Swayne, Founder of Elsewhere Offsites.

The Bigger Picture: AI Defaults Everywhere

What's happening with retreats today will happen across every category tomorrow.



Travel → One default provider per destination.

Finance → One default advisor per product.

Media → One default voice per niche. SaaS → One default tool per workflow.

AI doesn't reward lists. It rewards the most clear and consistent message.

And once a brand proves coherence in its field, it bleeds outward - until it owns the whole box.

To take this further, Elsewhere is launching Elsewhere AI - a new division dedicated to orchestrating AI defaults across industries.