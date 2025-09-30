Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DSEJ Changes School Timing In Jammu

Srinagar- The authorities have ordered change in school timings in Jammu disvision, beginning from 1st October.

“In supersession of all previous orders issued on the subject, it is hereby ordered that all Government and Private (recognized) Schools in Summer Zone of Jammu Division shall observe school timing from 9.00 AM to 3.00 PM for the month of October 2025 and w.e.f 01-11-2025 School timing will be 9.30 AM to 3.30 PM except for Schools falling within the limits of Jammu Municipal Corporation and surrounding urban agglomeration where the time shall be 9.00 AM to 3.00 PM,” said an order.

The Winter Zone of Jammu Division shall observe school timing w.e.f 01- 10-2025 as 9.30 AM to 3.30 PM.

