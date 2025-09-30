Sequans Announces Launch Of American Depositary Share Buyback Program

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a pioneer in adopting Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and a leading provider of cellular IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a program to repurchase up to 1.57 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at the current ADS ratio, representing approximately 10% of the Company's currently outstanding ADSs, through June 30, 2026. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to long-term value creation through its Bitcoin Treasury strategy.

"Our treasury strategy is designed to be dynamic and responsive," said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "While we recently established an ATM tool to enable us to raise capital to grow our Bitcoin holdings and increase net asset value ("NAV"), the buyback program gives us the flexibility to act when market conditions present an opportunity to support our share price and enhance market NAV. Together, these tools strengthen our ability to execute on our long-term vision and deliver value to shareholders."

Under the authorization, Sequans may repurchase ADSs at its discretion from time to time, in amounts and at prices deemed appropriate, subject to market conditions and compliance with applicable legal requirements, including that the Company not be in the possession of material non-public information. Purchases may be made through open market transactions or other methods permitted under securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The ADS repurchase program does not obligate Sequans to acquire any specific number of shares and may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as a pioneer in Bitcoin Treasury. Sequans views Bitcoin as a long-term investment and intends to strategically accumulate it as its primary treasury reserve asset. The company's approach involves acquiring and holding Bitcoin using net proceeds from equity and debt issuances - executed from time to time based on market conditions - as well as cash generated from operations and intellectual property monetization.

Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing. Sequans management believes the combination of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and deep focus on semiconductor innovation positions the company for long-term value creation.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

Visit Sequans at sequans and follow us on LinkedIn and X