Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Welcomes Comprehensive Plan For Gaza Resolution Proposed By Trump

2025-09-30 06:06:41
Akbar Novruz

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has welcomed the announcement of the Comprehensive Plan for the Resolution of the Gaza Conflict, recently put forward by US President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.

Baku views the initiative as an important step toward establishing lasting peace in the region.

The post reads:

