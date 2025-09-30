Azerbaijan Welcomes Comprehensive Plan For Gaza Resolution Proposed By Trump
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has welcomed the announcement of the Comprehensive Plan for the Resolution of the Gaza Conflict, recently put forward by US President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.
Baku views the initiative as an important step toward establishing lasting peace in the region.
The post reads:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment