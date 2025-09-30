MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the agency , Ukrainian intelligence operatives, with support from the Caucasus liberation movement, eliminated three members of the Russian National Guard, Ukrinform reports.

The operation took place on September 27 near the village of Tambukan in Russia's Stavropol Krai.

"A lieutenant colonel of the National Guard, who commanded the enemy's special unit Avangard, was eliminated, along with his aide and driver. The group of Russian troops was en route to a training ground but never reached it," the statement reads.

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence in Russia's Primorsky Krai eliminated a group of Russian servicemen who had been particularly brutal toward Ukrainian civilians and executed prisoners of war.

