Ukrainian Intelligence Eliminates Russian National Guard Lieutenant Colonel, Two Other Servicemen In Stavropol Krai
The operation took place on September 27 near the village of Tambukan in Russia's Stavropol Krai.Read also: Car carrying Russian drone operators blown up in Melitopol – Ukrainian intelligence
"A lieutenant colonel of the National Guard, who commanded the enemy's special unit Avangard, was eliminated, along with his aide and driver. The group of Russian troops was en route to a training ground but never reached it," the statement reads.
Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence in Russia's Primorsky Krai eliminated a group of Russian servicemen who had been particularly brutal toward Ukrainian civilians and executed prisoners of war.
