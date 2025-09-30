Azerbaijan Plans To Power Grid Abroad With Renewable Energy By 2040 - SOCAR Green

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan plans to export around 4 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2040 through a phased implementation strategy, said Elchin Targuliyev, solar and wind energy expert at SOCAR Green, Trend reports.

In his address at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Targuliyev explained that due to the intermittent nature of renewable sources, three times the export capacity must be deployed to keep the grid operating at full capacity.

He outlined the roadmap for the country's renewable energy rollout, structured into three stages.

“The first stage is close to completion and can be considered a pilot phase, running until 2027. During this period, the government provides maximum support to developers to launch their first projects and bring them into operation. Developers are not required to provide storage; they are given priority access to the grid, and no curtailment is applied. The main objective here is to prove the concept. At this stage, Azerbaijan's national grid has the capacity to integrate 2 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2027, which is already filled by existing and ongoing projects,” Targuliyev said.

The second stage, spanning 2028 to 2030 or 2032, is described as the "maturity phase.”

"In this period, Azerbaijan's national grid will assess how renewable energy behaves and evaluate its readiness for greater integration. AzerEnergy OJSC and China Energy are conducting a joint study to identify which additional renewable resources could be integrated and what technical upgrades, including new storage capacities, would be required. It is expected that this study will be completed by the end of this year or early next year, giving us and other investors a clearer picture of the second phase,” he added.

The third stage, known as the“export phase,” will focus on scaling up large renewable projects, particularly offshore wind.

“Just as Azerbaijan is an exporter of oil and natural gas, the goal is to become an exporter of green energy to Europe. Some projects will bypass the national grid, as domestic demand remains modest compared to export ambitions,” Targuliyev said.

He highlighted existing agreements with companies such as Masdar and ACWA Power for 3.5 gigawatts of offshore wind projects, as well as memorandums signed with Power China Resources and China Corporation alongside the Ministry of Energy for 2 gigawatts of offshore renewable capacity.

The core aim of these projects is to establish“green energy corridors” linking Central Asia across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan across the Black Sea to Europe. Alternative export routes are also planned to ensure resilience, including Azerbaijan-Nakhchivan-Zangezur-Türkiye-Bulgaria and Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria. Collectively, these routes form the backbone of the emerging green energy corridors, positioning Azerbaijan as a key renewable energy hub for Europe.

