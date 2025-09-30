Information Security Also Means Clean And Orderly Environment - Azerbaijani Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The digital era is defined by rapid technological development and large-scale data exchange, making information security one of the most pressing issues, said Fazil Novruzov, Chief of Staff of the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel session on“Media Partnership in the Digital Age: Joint Initiatives in Information Security” at the Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum, Novruzov noted that information security is not limited to protecting data itself.

“Information security also means ensuring the cleanliness and order of the environment in which data moves. Although achieving absolute information security in modern society is impossible, there are several tools and methods to pursue this goal. Among them, raising the intellectual level of society, improving media and information literacy, and expanding digital knowledge hold particular importance,” he stressed.

The official noted that these tools have really hit the ground running in Azerbaijan over the past few years, with state institutions, media entities, and public organizations rolling up their sleeves and putting their best foot forward.

“In this context, the role of the Media Development Agency, the organizer of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum, should be especially highlighted. The agency's initiatives in media literacy are currently based on some of the most successful practices worldwide,” Novruzov added.

The Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established as the authority controlling the field of audiovisual media by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Media" dated December 30, 2021. The council guarantees the execution of the existing legislation, regulates the audiovisual media sphere, monitors audiovisual media in order to control conformity with the current legislation, and participates in the formation of state policy in the audiovisual media sphere.