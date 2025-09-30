Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Talks Game-Changing Role Of Society's Info Security Amid Digital Environment


2025-09-30 06:06:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Information security of society is of critical importance in the current digital environment, Head of the Office of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan, Fazil Novruzov said at a panel session on "Media Partnership in the Digital Age: Joint Initiatives on Information Security" within the framework of the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that the verification and monitoring stage also has its difficulties: again, financial, as well as methodological problems.

"However, anyway, in the current digital environment, information security of society is of critical importance. Therefore, despite the limited finances and resources, both the state, the media, and the public must urgently and continuously work in this direction. Otherwise, there is a danger that technological innovations, the application of artificial intelligence, and modern communications will not serve the development of our society, but will serve its opposite," Novruzov added.

