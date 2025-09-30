Iran Putting Its Best Foot Forward In Fostering Trade Ties With Neighboring Nations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Developing trade relations with regional countries is one of Iran's priorities, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Seyyed Mohammad Atabek said at the International Industrial Innovations Exhibition in Minsk, Belarus, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran deems it imperative to leverage scientific capabilities to foster collaboration among regional stakeholders and capitalize on emerging technologies.

"Iran is in favor of opening a new page for fair, sustainable and peaceful development with neighboring countries and its partners. Undoubtedly, on this page, science, industry, technology will serve the welfare of peoples and peaceful coexistence.

New technologies and the prospects of this industry will enhance the region's position in the world in regional sustainable development. International cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Union on the creation of joint standards, the development of experienced labor resources and digital infrastructures can accelerate the implementation of the fourth generation industrial revolution," he added.

To note, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Seyyed Mohammad Atabek visited Belarus on September 28. He attended the meeting of the Council of Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union in Belarus as a representative of Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref and held talks with Belarusian officials.