Azerbaijan's SOCAR On Hunt For Partners To Tap Into Geothermal Energy Potential
Isayev noted that SOCAR has already explored geothermal potential together with SLB and is now seeking further collaboration. Speaking about the company's broader energy transition strategy, he emphasized that SOCAR aims to achieve a balanced portfolio by 2035, combining both high-carbon and low-carbon projects.
“We have also accelerated the development of our internal expertise through cooperation with regional and global partners. SOCAR has chosen a three-phase approach: learning, development, and operation. Together with Light Source and bp, we are implementing 240-megawatt projects and electrifying the Sangachal terminal.
With Masdar and other partners, we have already launched three new projects. In the geothermal field, we explored the potential with SLB, and now we are looking for an experienced partner,” he said.
According to him, nearly three years of efforts have delivered significant results.
“All of this has been possible through collaboration. Partnership enables knowledge exchange and accelerates decarbonization efforts,” Isayev stressed.
