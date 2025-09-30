Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's SOCAR On Hunt For Partners To Tap Into Geothermal Energy Potential

Azerbaijan's SOCAR On Hunt For Partners To Tap Into Geothermal Energy Potential


2025-09-30 06:06:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is looking for an experienced partner in the field of geothermal energy, said SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

Isayev noted that SOCAR has already explored geothermal potential together with SLB and is now seeking further collaboration. Speaking about the company's broader energy transition strategy, he emphasized that SOCAR aims to achieve a balanced portfolio by 2035, combining both high-carbon and low-carbon projects.

“We have also accelerated the development of our internal expertise through cooperation with regional and global partners. SOCAR has chosen a three-phase approach: learning, development, and operation. Together with Light Source and bp, we are implementing 240-megawatt projects and electrifying the Sangachal terminal.

With Masdar and other partners, we have already launched three new projects. In the geothermal field, we explored the potential with SLB, and now we are looking for an experienced partner,” he said.

According to him, nearly three years of efforts have delivered significant results.

“All of this has been possible through collaboration. Partnership enables knowledge exchange and accelerates decarbonization efforts,” Isayev stressed.

MENAFN30092025000187011040ID1110129313

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search