Entrepreneurs Meet In Azerbaijan's Sheki Under Regional Partnership Dev't Project (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan's Sheki hosted a meeting with entrepreneurs within the framework of the"Regional Partnership Development" project, Trend reports.

The event was organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and Marsol Group, with the support of Sheki City Executive Authority and the National Association of Entrepreneurs (ICMA).

Over 50 entrepreneurs from various fields like food, agriculture, tourism, ICT, and construction gathered under one roof for the meeting. Business owners were informed about access to financial resources and existing state support mechanisms. The event also aimed to expand business relations between entrepreneurs from the capital and the regions.

Sheki City Executive Authority Head Elkhan Usubov, KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, and Marsol Group Founder and ICMA Chairman Tural Mustafayev addressed the participants. They highlighted the support available to businesses, including concessional loans, subsidies, new financing instruments, alternative funding tools, and opportunities for cooperation among enterprises. Speakers also stressed the strong economic potential of the region, particularly in agriculture, industry, and tourism. Traditional fields such as sericulture, viticulture, and fruit growing are now reinforced by modern agro-technologies and processing industries, while the district's cultural heritage strengthens its position as a leading tourism destination.

The meeting pointed out that with infrastructure projects and government backing, Sheki is becoming a hotbed for investors, while fresh enterprises sprouting from state-supported initiatives are giving a much-needed boost to job growth.

Speakers further recommended that local entrepreneurs expand cooperation with businesspeople from Baku, study the needs of domestic markets more closely, fully utilize the opportunities of the digital economy, and make greater use of available state support mechanisms.

In the course of the assembly, business innovators articulated their strategic propositions and highlighted critical challenges pertaining to the procurement of capital assets, regulatory compliance for licensing, importation dynamics of fertilizers, global supply chain logistics, enhancement of regional educational infrastructures, and the intricacies of tax governance. Authorities disseminated elucidations on statutory mandates and accessible facilitation mechanisms while addressing inquiries from stakeholders.