2-Megawatt Solar Project Inaugurated To Power Disi Water Supply
Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Water and Irrigation has inaugurated a 2-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant designed to reduce energy costs and enhance the sustainability of the Disi Water Conveyance Project, one of the Kingdom's most vital drinking water sources for the capital, Amman.
Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Al-Saud said the project marks a significant milestone in adopting renewable energy solutions for the water sector, which is among the largest consumers of electricity nationwide.
The facility, built with Jordanian expertise by Nicola Nassar Company, incorporates 4,300 high-efficiency bifacial solar panels to maximize output during peak sunlight hours. It is expected to generate nearly 2 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, cutting carbon dioxide emissions while reducing the operating costs of the Disi project by around 2% each year.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Turkey's Ambassador Yakup Caymazo?lu, Disi Water Company (DIWACO) Chairman Tamer Cal???r, DIWACO General Manager Ahmet Kadioglu, Gama Energy executives, and senior ministry officials.
Abu Al-Saud highlighted the broader impact of the project, noting its role in advancing Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision and the national water strategy. Beyond lowering costs, the project will contribute to environmental protection, provide clean energy, create job opportunities, and support long-term sustainable development.
