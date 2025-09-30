Mutah University, Indonesian Delegation Explore Academic Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- Mutah University is ramping up its efforts to expand international academic cooperation, reaffirming its commitment to global engagement and knowledge exchange.University President Salama Al-Naimat emphasized that fostering partnerships with leading international institutions is central to Mutah's mission of enhancing both its educational and research capacities.His remarks came during a meeting on Tuesday with a visiting delegation from Darul Arifin-Jambi in Indonesia, led by the institute's director, Zainul Arifin.Al-Naimat welcomed the guests, highlighting the university's identity as a hub of both intellect and heritage. He noted that Mutah regularly hosts students from across the Arab and international communities, creating a culturally dynamic environment that encourages dialogue, mutual respect, and cross-cultural learning.The Indonesian delegation toured several faculties and facilities, gaining insights into the university's diverse academic offerings, student engagement, and innovative learning environment. University officials also presented updates on key achievements and strategic development projects.Al-Naimat underscored that Mutah continues to pursue global recognition by forming strategic academic alliances, which position the university as a forward-looking institution capable of preparing graduates to lead and serve in a rapidly changing world.The visit concluded with discussions on future collaboration opportunities, reaffirming the university's dedication to building lasting academic and cultural bridges with institutions around the world.