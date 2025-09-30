UNESCO Designation Of Ajloun Forest Reserve Seen As Boost For Sustainability
Ajloun, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- The Ajloun Forest Reserve has joined UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves, a move hailed by environmentalists as a turning point for conservation, eco-tourism, and community-driven sustainable development in Jordan.
Officials said the recognition underscores Jordan's success in applying international standards for biodiversity protection and sustainable resource management. "This achievement reflects our ability to align with global benchmarks while opening the door to new investments in eco-tourism infrastructure," said Iyass Al-Momani, Director of Ajloun's Environment Directorate.
The reserve, renowned for its diverse ecosystems and sweeping woodlands, will now attract stronger international cooperation in scientific research and climate initiatives. Reserve Director Uday Khataitbah said UNESCO's endorsement elevates Ajloun's profile as a destination for researchers, visitors, and eco-tourists, describing it as "one of the region's most exceptional natural landscapes."
Local leaders also stressed the economic potential. "This designation is a catalyst for community-led eco-tourism and green businesses," said Ibtihal Al-Samadi, head of the Ajloun Green Association. She noted that promoting rural crafts and youth-led initiatives could transform Ajloun into a model for integrated eco-tourism.
Experts believe the UNESCO listing will unlock international funding for biodiversity protection, boost environmental awareness, and provide long-term socio-economic benefits. "Ajloun is now positioned as a regional hub for eco-tourism and environmental research," said Mahmoud Freihat of the Jordan Environment Society.
