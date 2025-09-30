Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
4 Killed In Russian Shelling Of Ukraine

2025-09-30 06:05:31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four members of the same family, including two children, were killed in a Russian drone strike on a residential building in Sumy Oblast, eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian news agency (Ukrinform) reported Tuesday that the attack occurred overnight in the village of Chernechchyna, located in the town of Krasnopillia.

Reports issued by both countries regarding the progress of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, which has been ongoing since Feb. 24, 2022, conflict with regard to field data.

