Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Belgium Welcomes Trump's Peace Plan


2025-09-30 06:04:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot welcomed on Tuesday the plan presented by US President Donald Trump on Gaza, considering that it provides several options, which could lead to a political horizon towards a two-state solution.
In a statement on(X), Prevot said, "I welcome the plan for Gaza presented by President Trump. It presents options that could lead to what is needed: a ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, the release of hostages, and the reconstruction of Gaza with a political horizon towards the two states solution."
He added, "This is what Belgium has been pushing for and this is what Belgium is ready to encourage." (end)
