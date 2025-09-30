Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Welcomes Trump's Plan To End War In Gaza


2025-09-30 06:04:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed on Tuesday US President Donald Trump's commitment to end the war in Gaza, calling on all parties to "seize this opportunity" for peace.
In a post on X, von der Leyen said, "I welcome President Trump's commitment to end the war in Gaza. I encourage all parties to now seize this opportunity," adding that "the EU stands ready to contribute."
She stressed that "hostilities should end with provision of immediate humanitarian relief to the population in Gaza and with all hostages released immediately," reaffirming that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.
For her part, EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said in a post on X that "President Trump's Gaza plan is an opportunity for lasting peace," and "offers the best immediate chance to end the war," affirming "the EU is ready to help it succeed." (end)
