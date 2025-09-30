Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Ula Hosts Munich Security Conference Leaders' Meeting Wed.


2025-09-30 06:04:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALULA, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Al-Ula will host the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Leaders Meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, underscoring Saudi Arabia's global standing and its role as a hub for international dialogue on security and politics.
The event, with participants beginning to arrive on Tuesday, extends the legacy of the MSC as one of the world's foremost forums for discussing global security and political affairs
Traditionally convened once or twice annually in different cities worldwide, the meeting provides a platform for high-level decision makers and experts to exchange views and perspectives.
The two-day program, held at Maraya Hall, will cover topics including global trade, regional crises, energy transitions, maritime trade security, nuclear safety, and regional and international cooperation in energy and economics.
The announcement of Saudi Arabia's hosting was first made during the MSC Leaders' gathering in Washington, DC last May. (end)
