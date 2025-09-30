Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Get Crafty At LEVA Hotels: Macram Plant Hanger Workshop

2025-09-30 06:02:30

Looking for a new weekend ritual? Try trading screen time for string time. 

LEVA Hotels is hosting a Macram� Plant Hanger Workshop on bringing together hands-on creativity with a relaxing afternoon.

Taking place on Sunday, October 5th, from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at Baker's Kitchen Caf� in LEVA Hotel, the workshop is designed for anyone who wants to slow down, try something new, and enjoy the simple pleasure of making something by hand.

Participants will learn the basics of macram�, from knotting techniques to creating their very own plant hanger from start to finish. To make it even more special, each guest will take home not just their handmade hanger, but also a beautiful plant to display in it. All materials are provided, so you only need to bring yourself and a little curiosity.

The session is beginner-friendly, welcoming first-timers as well as craft lovers looking for a creative afternoon. The fee is AED 110 per person, with everything included.

For those interested, bookings can be made directly with Team Craftopia at +971 54 400 2223 or via Instagram at @craftopia_uae

