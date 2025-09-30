Vietnam Durians Exporters Business Directory 2025: Wholesalers, Fruit Exporters, Professional Traders And Cold Chain Logistics Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The major market opportunities in the Vietnamese durian sector include China's dominant demand, improved durian quality, and frozen product development. The Vietnam Durians Exporters Business Directory aids global buyers by streamlining supplier info, reducing market entry costs, and fostering collaboration and strategic market entry.

Approximately 300 Vietnamese suppliers exported durians in 2024, totaling US$2.921 billion. A

China was the largest export destinations of Vietnam's durians in 2024, accounting for approximately 73% of the total export value. From January to July 2025, the cumulated export value reached US$1.234 billion. The publisher predicts that with the continuous improvement of Vietnamese durian quality and the development of frozen processed products, the export value of Vietnamese durian will be expected to continue to grow in the next few years.

To meet the growing demand for Vietnamese durian from global fruit buyers, food processors, traders, and cross-border supply chain management companies, the publisher launches the 2023-2025 Vietnam Durians Exporters Business Directory. This directory covers hundreds of Vietnamese durians exporters from 2023 to 2025, including fruit wholesalers, fruit exporters, professional traders and cold chain logistics companies. The content includes important information such as company name, address, contact information, annual export value, etc. It supports EXCEL format, which is convenient for screening, classification and batch contact at any time.

The publication of the 2023-2025 Vietnam Durians Exporters Business Directory aims to aims to build an efficient collaboration bridge between global buyers and trading companies, centrally presenting authoritative and detailed exporter information to help buyers quickly find reliable supply partners.

By providing core data such as company size and contact information, the directory not only reduces the cost of market entry and information search, but also provides strong support for companies to expand diversified cooperation channels, diversify procurement risks, and formulate market strategies. This directory will help purchasing companies better seize opportunities in the Vietnamese durian market, enabling resource sharing and win-win cooperation.

The publisher has offices in Shanghai, China and Hanoi, Vietnam. We have been deeply involved in the Vietnamese market for many years and focuses on providing market research, project site selection, enterprise docking and supply chain integration services to companies planning to enter the Southeast Asian market.

Directory Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage:

It includes major Vietnamese large fruit and vegetable export groups, regional cooperatives, foreign-invested/joint venture companies, and professional traders.

Detailed Information:

Includes practical information such as the supplier's company name, contact information, export value etc.

Product Focus:

The directory focusses on exporters, wholesalers, cold chain logistics providers and professional traders of durians, helping global buyers directly reach suppliers.

Regular Updates:

Data is sourced from industry associations, customs import and export statistics, company registration information, and exhibition directories. The publisher regularly verifies and updates these data to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of suppliers' information.

Efficient Connectivity:

The directory has a clear format and supports Excel format, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping buyers save time and cost in acquiring product sources.

Market Value:

The directory includes a brief analysis of the current export status and future trends of Vietnamese durian, helping companies grasp market dynamics and cooperation opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Explanation of the Directory of Durians Exporters in Vietnam

1.1 Directory Introduction

1.2 Directory of Applicable Targets

1.3 Update Cycle and Information Validity

2 Market Overview of Durians in Vietnam

2.1 Overview of Vietnam's Durians Market Development

2.2 Main Uses and Demand Trends of Durians

2.3 Market Opportunities and Competitions of Durians in Vietnam

3 Exporters Business Directory of Vietnam's Durians

3.1 Exporter Business Directory Entry Fields

3.2 Classification by Business Type of Exporters

3.3 Classification by Export Value

3.4 Classification by Region in Vietnam

3.5 Classification by Year

4 Usage Guide of Exporters Business Directory and Cooperation Suggestions

4.1 Usage Guide of Exporters Business Directory of Vietnam's Durians

4.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Durians in Vietnam

Chart 2025 Exporters Business Directory of Durians in Vietnam

Chart 2024 Exporters Business Directory of Durians in Vietnam

Chart 2023 Exporters Business Directory of Durians in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Durians in Vietnam (Classification by Region)

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Durians in Vietnam (Classification by Business Type of Exporters)

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Durians in Vietnam (Classification by Export Value)

Companies Featured



Minh Hoa Phat Import Export Service Trading Co.,Ltd

Cong Ty Tnhh Trai Cay Thy Viet A Agrifood Co , Ltd

