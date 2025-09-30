MEXC Unveils Futures Earn To Enable Passive Income From Futures Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially launched its new Futures Earn product, offering annualized returns of up to 15%. Against the backdrop of an increasingly competitive passive earnings competition among exchanges, where platforms are racing to roll out high-yield digital asset management tools to attract user funds. MEXC's move directly addresses market demand. By considering the needs of both traders and the platform, it introduces an innovative win-win model that helps users efficiently allocate capital in volatile markets, while reinforcing MEXC's brand positioning of "Your easiest way to Crypto."

The earnings competition among exchanges reflects users' urgent demand for both capital flexibility and maximized returns. For traders, the central question has always been: how to make funds more efficient and usable. In particular, earning interest while still being readily deployable to seize market opportunities without compromising safety and compliance.

However, funds held in exchange trading accounts have historically struggled to balance trading efficiency with additional yield generation. MEXC's Futures Earn product addresses this pain point directly: USDT and USDC balances in the futures account, margin, and funds locked in pending orders are automatically included in the feature, generating daily stable returns without disrupting normal trading. This creates a seamless integration of trading and digital asset management.

Transparency in the yield mechanism further enhances its appeal. Interest is distributed on a daily basis and is calculated using the following formula: the account balance multiplied by the sum of the base APR and bonus APR, divided by 365. The Base APR applies to all USDT and USDC balances in the futures account, while the Bonus APR increases according to the net value of open positions, with the combined rate capped at 15%.

This return not only exceeds contemporaneous stablecoin yields in the broader market but also offers higher stability and predictability. The program currently supports USDT-M and USDC-M perpetual futures and will be extended to Coin-M products in the future.

From a trader's perspective, Futures Earn delivers two core advantages: efficient capital utilization and passive income generation.

First, it maximizes the utilization of trading funds. Professional traders typically hold substantial margin reserves for opening positions or risk management. With Futures Earn, these margin assets can accrue interest even while actively being used for futures trading, ensuring that idle resources do not go underutilized. Second, it provides incremental yield that enhances passive returns. High-frequency trading fees and long-term funding costs are common expenses, but with annualized returns of up to 15% (including as much as 12% in Bonus APR), these costs can be effectively offset, transforming what was once an expense into an additional profit stream. This innovative design highlights MEXC's deep understanding of trader needs.

Cecilia Hsueh, MEXC's Chief Strategy Officer commented, "Traders want their capital to generate passive income without sacrificing flexibility. Futures Earn is a response to that demand. It not only keeps user funds active but also strengthens MEXC's competitive advantage, fully aligned with our long-standing positioning of delivering more benefits, faster trading, better experience, and lower costs.

MEXC emphasized that this strategic feature is deeply rooted in addressing user pain points and is designed to drive sustainable ecosystem growth through a profit-sharing model. For more details, please visit the official event page .

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

