Highview Merger Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing On Or About October 2, 2025
A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on August 11, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or jurisdiction.
The Company is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, David Boris, and President, Taylor Rettig.
CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company's search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Contact
David Boris
(561) 826-6050
...
Taylor Rettig
(561) 826-6050
...
