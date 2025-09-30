New Report From Cornerstone Advisors And Quavo Underscores The Importance Of Fraud Resolution In Consumer Banking Relationships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One in four consumers give their bank a failing grade on fraud resolution; small improvements could drive big gains in trust and card usage

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report from Cornerstone Advisors,“The Fraud Experience: A Key Banking Relationship Differentiator,” commissioned by Quavo Fraud & Disputes, uncovers that the fraud resolution experience is a critical driver of consumer trust, card usage, and long-term banking relationships.

While most industry research focuses on fraud prevention, this study is the first to quantify the impact of the resolution experience itself and the results are striking. The average consumer rated their fraud experience a C (76/100), with just 8% awarding an A and fully 25% giving a D or F.

“Fraud has become an unfortunate reality of everyday banking,” said Ron Shevlin, Chief Research Officer at Cornerstone Advisors.“How issuers handle fraud resolution has a direct impact on cardholder trust and loyalty, however. Institutions that treat resolution as a customer experience priority-and not just a back-office process-can see significant improvements in customer satisfaction and future relationship growth.”

The 2025 survey captured feedback from over 2,000 U.S. consumers with checking accounts or credit cards who experienced fraudulent activity since 2020. One in three respondents had faced fraud three or more times in the past five years, while another third had experienced it twice. Nearly one-third reported fraud in the past two years alone.

Respondents evaluated five stages of the fraud process: detection, provisional credit issuance, investigation/documentation, final resolution, and communication. While most consumers were satisfied with outcomes, communication, and efficiency, consistency of the process dragged down overall scores.

“This study underscores what we see every day in our work with financial institutions,” said Ryan Sorrels, Chief Revenue Officer at Quavo Fraud & Disputes.“Detection is critical, but it's the resolution experience that defines the relationship. With automation, digital self-service, and real-time communication, issuers can transform fraud from a pain point into an opportunity to build confidence, loyalty, and growth.”

That shift isn't just cosmetic, it's transformational. Consumers who are“very satisfied” with their fraud resolution experience are far more likely to increase card usage, expand their banking relationships, and adopt new products and services. Fraud resolution is no longer a back-office necessity, it's a frontline opportunity to differentiate, compete, and win lasting customer loyalty.

