Vibe Raises $50M Series B To Bring AI-Powered, Hyper-Targeted Advertising To TV

The only self-serve Connected TV (CTV) ad platform in the U.S. surpasses a $400M valuation and $100M revenue run rate in under two years, ranking among the fastest software companies to achieve this milestone

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibe , the ad platform bringing hyper-targeting to connected TV (CTV) for performance marketers, announced today that it has closed $50 million in Series B financing led by Hedosophia , an early investor of Spotify, Uber and Airbnb. The financing also includes participation from previous backers including Elaia and Singular ; in addition to Revolut CEO Nik Storonsky's fund QuantumLight ; Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen with Illusian ; and prominent angel investors including Carolyn Everson, Board Member of The Walt Disney Company and Coca-Cola. In addition, Nirav Tolia, CEO of Nextdoor, has joined board of directors. The funding brings total valuation to $410 million.

“The performance TV advertising market is on track to surpass social media advertising by 2035, driven by an influx of DTC brands and Instagram advertisers. It's a trillion-dollar market and we are leading the industry forward,” said Vibe CEO and Co-Founder Arthur Querou.“What we're building is the Meta for TV advertising, powered by transactional data, hyper-targeting, and incrementality measurement. Our ability to attract Instagram advertisers to TV is unlocking an entirely new channel for performance marketers. As a result, we're experiencing tremendous company momentum-reaching a $100M revenue run rate in less than two years, which makes Vibe one of the top ten fastest software companies to achieve this milestone.”

Vibe is already the most widely used CTV ad buying platform, trusted by over 5,000 brands, and expects to be profitable by the end of the year. The company reaches more than 120 million households across 500 apps and channels. Concurrently, the TV landscape is undergoing a massive transformation. Streaming now accounts for 45 percent of all U.S. TV viewership, outpacing the combined share of cable and broadcast for the first time . Digital video ad spend, including CTV, is growing nearly 3x faster than total media overall, projected to hit $72 billion in 2025. While the opportunity for brands is massive, the path to success in CTV remains fragmented, with ad inventory spread across dozens of platforms, opaque pricing models, and traditional measurement methods failing to capture true sales lift.

“We believe Vibe is building the infrastructure for the next generation of advertising on TV, where campaigns are created and optimized by AI, measured with real outcomes, and accessible to brands of all sizes,” said Tolia,“Vibe is uniquely positioned to lead the transformation of CTV into a true performance channel, and we're proud to back them in defining this new standard for the industry.”

Vibe empowers brands to generate ad creative with Vibe Studio , its AI-powered video editor. Today, more than 10 percent of the ad creative that runs on Vibe is AI-generated, making it one of the largest AI content distributors on TV. By the end of 2026, more than 30 percent of the ads on platform will be AI-generated. The new capital will be used to accelerate proprietary AI product roadmap by further enhancing generative and agentic AI capabilities for media buying and creative production and expanding yield management tools for publishers. The company also plans to deepen integrations with streaming partners and measurement providers as it scales its platform across the U.S.

Vibe is the only self-serve CTV ad platform that unifies the entire ecosystem of ad creative, targeting, media buying, and AI-powered campaign optimization , into one simple solution. Integrated with all major measurement partners and directly connected into the ad inventory at most major streaming publishers, Vibe transforms TV into a precision tool for performance marketers. At the heart of the platform is proprietary technology powered by millions of consumer profiles and monthly purchase signals that enable hyper-personalized targeting based on real purchase intent and behavioral data. recommendation engine matches the right product to the right viewer, outperforming traditional TV segments by 4x. As last-click attribution fades and marketers face growing pressure to prove campaign profitability, Vibe is setting a new measurement standard rooted in incrementality , driving high ROI campaigns with results that deliver actual performance and sales lift for customers.



Founded in 2022, is the only self-serve, end-to-end ad platform bringing hyper-targeting to connected TV (CTV) for performance marketers. solution combines proprietary AI with direct access to premium streaming inventory and shopper profiles, optimizing campaign results while removing the cost and complexity traditionally associated with TV. Trusted by over 5,000 brands to deliver an average 250 percent return on ad spend and 20 percent sales lift, Vibe unlocks access to streaming as a transparent, revenue-generating channel for brands of all sizes. Learn more at .

