Ambow Education Launches Wespeaktm, The First Frictionless, AI-Driven Real-Time Translation Platform For Global Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a global innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate collaboration and live events, today announced the launch of, a device-agnostic, real-time translation platform delivering subscription-based interpreter services for global events.

With a simple flat annual license, WeSpeakTM provides unlimited real-time multilingual translation , enabling organizations to budget with confidence, maximize ROI, and rely on enterprise-grade performance. By removing the high costs and logistical challenges of traditional interpretation services, WeSpeakTM makes multilingual engagement seamless and inclusive.

“Language should never be a barrier to communication,” said Dr. Jin Huang, CEO of Ambow Education.“With WeSpeakTM, the landscape of real-time translation is being transformed. What once paid for a single interpretation service can now support unlimited events for an entire year. Integrated with our HybriU infrastructure, it becomes the language layer powering a new era of seamless connection.”

WeSpeakTM is hardware-agnostic and scalable for events of any size. Attendees simply scan a unique WeSpeakTM QR code to access their preferred language channel, with dual text output providing both translation and phonetic transcription. Its robust architecture supports everything from classrooms and boardrooms to global summits, international expos and large-scale entertainment venues.

Key Applications Include:



Events & Tourism – Simultaneous interpretation services for 65+ languages



Enterprises – Inclusive training, global meetings and cross-border collaboration.



Education – Multilingual classrooms, remote learning and student integration.

Government & NGOs – Public services, emergency response and humanitarian missions.

Built on Ambow's flagship HybriU® technology , WeSpeakTM enhances the Company's phygital ecosystem and unlocks new revenue streams through enterprise subscriptions, event licensing and institutional partnerships. Its freemium-to-premium consumer model further expands reach and creates cross-selling opportunities across Ambow's AI-powered portfolio.

According to CSA Research, the global market for language services and translation technology is expected to surpass $30 billion in 2025 , highlighting the significant growth potential for WeSpeakTM.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading technology company offering phygital (physical + digital) innovation solutions for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its patented flagship platform, HybriU®, Ambow is redefining the future of learning, collaboration, and communication by delivering immersive, real-time experiences to organizations and audiences worldwide.

