HRC WORLD PLC: RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

30 September 2025

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (“HRC” or the“Company” or the“Group”), are pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was held in Kuala Lumpur earlier today, 30 September 2025. Details of the resolutions to be considered at the AGM were published in the Notice of AGM on 27 August 2025, which is available on the Company's website at .

AGM resolved among others to receive and approve the Company's Audited Financial Statements, together with the Reports of the Directors and the Auditor, for period ended 31 March 2025. The AGM also resolved to re-appoint RPG Crouch Chapman LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the Board of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditors

The AGM also resolved allow an authority to allot shares, subject to the normal pre-emption rights reserved to shareholders contained in the Companies Act 2006 (the“2006 Act”). The resolution for the disapplication of pre-emption rights was also agreed. This is to authorize the directors of the Company to allot new shares pursuant to the authority to be given by the previous resolution, or sell treasury shares, for cash in connection with a pre-emptive offer or otherwise up to 20 per cent of the shares currently in issue for cash.

In summary, all resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 30 September 2025, were duly passed without discussion.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is a UK public company listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen and the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market Access Category. It develops and operates small to medium-sized distributed data centres, offering co-location services such as server rack rentals and secure hosting spaces. These facilities provide clients with reliable, secure, and connected environments for their critical IT systems. The company is also exploring sustainable innovation in development renewable energy solutions like solar, wind, hydro, biogas and even studying new technologies such as nano-nuclear reactors.

Further information may be found at the Company's website:

Company contact details

HRC World Plc,

+603 7786 0500

Certified Adviser

Keswick Global AG

+43 1 740 408045

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Optiva Securities Limited

Mr. Vishal Balasingham

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3137 1902