Floating Offshore Wind Energy Industry Report 2025-2030 With Aker Solutions ASA, Bluefloat Energy International, BW Ideol, Equinor ASA And GE Vernova Leading

The "Floating Offshore Wind Energy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for floating offshore wind energy is estimated to grow from $1.7 billion in 2025 to $18 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60.1% from 2025 to 2030.

In this report, the global market for floating offshore wind energy is segmented and analyzed by components, floating platform technology, depth, turbine rating and country. The market size is provided in value ($ millions) and volumetric (megawatts) terms. It also discusses market dynamics, emerging technologies and global developments.

The report includes the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the floating offshore wind energy industry. Emerging trends, technological advances, climate regulations and technical standards are also discussed. The report includes a value chain analysis; Porter's Five Forces analysis; and a strength, weakness, opportunity and threat (SWOT) analysis.

Floating offshore wind (FOW) energy is a subcategory of offshore wind energy. Offshore wind energy encompasses all wind farms located in bodies of water, typically the sea. Floating offshore wind energy refers explicitly to wind energy farms where the wind turbines are mounted on floating structures, such as spars or barges, rather than fixed to the seabed with foundations. The floating platform technology allows for wind energy generation in deep water bodies where fixed-bottom turbines are not feasible. Wind energy generation is crucial for the energy transition and is mainly attributed to the ecological damage caused by electricity generation from conventional energy sources, such as fossil fuels and other non-renewable sources.

Market Dynamics and Drivers

The growth of the FOW energy market largely depends on such factors as cost reduction, intensive research and development (R&D), synergy with green hydrogen and regulatory support. FOW energy is expected to follow a strong downward cost trajectory, enabled by larger turbines, higher capacity factors due to better offshore wind resources and economies of scale, as the sector matures. The constant R&D initiatives by various countries are also crucial to achieving significant cost reductions and addressing the challenges of complex installation, maintenance and environmental impacts.

70 data tables and 54 additional tables

An overview of the global market for floating offshore wind energy

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2029, including projections of CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the floating offshore wind energy, accompanied by a market share analysis by component, floating platform technology, water depth, turbine rating, and country

Analysis of market opportunities with a review of Porter's Five Forces model and industry supply chain analysis, considering both micro- and macro-environmental factors prevailing in the market

Discussion of factors affecting the choice of floating offshore wind energy, and the impact of tariff war on the floating offshore wind energy industry

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market

Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances Profiles of the leading global companies, including Aker Solutions ASA, BlueFloat Energy International, BW Ideol, Equinor ASA and GE Vernova.

Company Profiles



Aker Solutions

Bluefloat Energy International S.L.U.

BW Ideol

Ekwil

Equinor ASA

GE Vernova

Hexicon

Ocean Winds

Ocergy Inc.

Orsted A/S

RWE

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SAU

TotalEnergies

Vestas X1Wind

