Floating Offshore Wind Energy Industry Report 2025-2030 With Aker Solutions ASA, Bluefloat Energy International, BW Ideol, Equinor ASA And GE Vernova Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|168
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|60.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Drivers Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Analysis by Segment Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Strength, Weakness, Opportunity and Threat Analysis Climate Change Policies and Regulations Paris Agreement Feed-In Tariffs Inflation Reduction Act European Green Deal Innovation Fund
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Market Drivers Cost Reduction in Wind Energy Generation Increased Focus on Intensive Research and Development Market Challenges Lack of Specialized Port Infrastructure High Upfront Cost Market Restrictions Restrictive Trade Policies Limited Transmission Capacity and Aging Grid Infrastructure Market Opportunities Synergy with Green Hydrogen Increasing Demand for Integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation Solutions
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies Increasing Number of Startups Hybrid Power Generation Sources Fold-Up/Flat-Pack Floating Platforms Advanced Materials Digital Transformation Recyclable Blade Vacuum-Cast-Coil Dry-Type Transformer Vertical-Axis Wind Turbine Single-Piece, Self-Tilt Rotor
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Floating Platform Technology Takeaways Semi-Submersible Spar-Buoy Tension Leg Platform Barge and Hybrid Systems Market Analysis by Component Takeaways Tower Floating Platform Blade Other components Market Analysis by Water Depth Takeaways Less Than or Equal to 50 Meters More than 50 Meters to 100 Meters More Than 100 Meters Market Analysis by Turbine Rating Takeaways Up to 3 MW More Than 3 MW to 8 MW 8 MW to 12 MW More than 12 MW Market Analysis by Country Takeaways Norway U.K. China Portugal France Spain Japan RoW
Chapter 6 Sustainability in the Floating Offshore Wind Energy Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG ESG Risk Ratings Analysis Key ESG Issues Environmental Issues Social Issues Governance Issues ESG Practices in the Floating Offshore Wind Energy Market Equinor SGRE GE Vernova Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure Company Share Analysis Equinor ASA SGRE Mingyang Smart Energy Group Vestas BW Ideol Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Hexicon AB Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology Information Sources References Abbreviations Used in the Report
