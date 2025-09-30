Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notification On Obligation To Make A Mandatory Tender Offer


2025-09-30 05:46:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Copenhagen Airports A/S hereby announces, that it has, today, received the attached notification from The Kingdom of Denmark via the Ministry of Finance.

As stated in the notification, the Ministry of Finance, has acquired a controlling shareholding in Copenhagen Airports A/S and is obliged to, no later than 4 weeks from today, make a mandatory tender offer to the remaining shareholders of Copenhagen Airports A/S, pursuant to Section 45 of Consolidated Act no. 652 of 10 June 2025 on Capital Markets, as amended, and Section 3(1) of Executive Order no. 614 of 2 June 2025 on Takeover Bids.


COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup


Contact:

Lars Nørby Johansen

Chairman of the Board of Directors


Telephone: +45 32312800

E-mail: ...

CVR no. 14 70 72 04

Attachment

  • Section 3 announcement (UK)

