Arqaam Capital Announces Appointment of former MEIRA Chief Executive Officer, Paolo Casamassima

2025-09-30 05:45:11
(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai – September 30th, 2025 : Arqaam Capital, a leading Dubai-based emerging and frontier markets investment bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paolo Casamassima, former CEO of the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), as Executive Director, Investor Relations & Stakeholder Engagement.

In his two-year tenure at MEIRA, Paolo transformed the association into a leading force for investor relations in the Middle East. He nearly doubled corporate membership, significantly increased profitability, and introduced a number of new initiatives including the IR Academy, IR Marketplace, Corporate Access programs, and the ESG CIRO certification. He also spearheaded MEIRA’s expansion into new territories across the region.

Last week, Paolo led MEIRA’s landmark Annual Conference in Muscat, in partnership with Muscat Stock Exchange, which welcomed more than 1,200 attendees and set a new benchmark as the largest IR association conference ever held globally.

At Arqaam, Paolo will spearhead the firm’s Investor Relations and Stakeholder Engagement strategy, take a lead role in shaping future capital-markets conferences, and drive the launch of Arqaam’s IR Advisory division. His appointment underscores Arqaam’s commitment to advancing investor relations across the region and delivering innovative platforms that connect issuers with global capital markets.

Riad Meliti, CEO of Arqaam Capital, said: “Paolo’s track record of delivering high-impact capital markets events and growing MEIRA’s influence across the region makes him an ideal fit for our next chapter. At Arqaam, we believe that robust investor engagement is a cornerstone of sustained market trust and growth. I’m confident Paolo’s leadership will strengthen our positioning and help us further deliver value to the companies and investors we serve.”

Commenting on his appointment, Paolo Casamassima said: “I am delighted to be joining Arqaam Capital at such a pivotal moment for the region’s capital markets. Having dedicated the past two years to elevating investor relations standards across the Middle East, I now look forward to building on that momentum by helping Arqaam strengthen its investor engagement offering, launch its IR Advisory division, and create world-class platforms that connect corporates and investors.”


