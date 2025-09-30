Asterisk Electronics Crowned Trustworthy MPS Provider 2025
(MENAFN- Raidonnews) Asterisk Electronics Pvt Ltd, a leader in print technology solutions, has achieved a remarkable milestone by being crowned the “Trustworthy MPS Provider of 2025” at the prestigious NCN PrintTech Summit & Awards 2025. This award highlights the company’s excellence in delivering reliable, innovative, and customer-focused Managed Print Services (MPS) across India.
The recognition comes as a testament to Asterisk Electronics’ unwavering commitment to providing businesses with cost-effective, efficient, and future-ready print management solutions. With a strong focus on trust, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the company has successfully positioned itself as a go-to name in the MPS industry.
What Makes Asterisk Electronics Stand Out
Managed Print Services (MPS) involve the complete management of an organization’s printing infrastructure, including printers, scanners, copiers, and supplies. The goal is to help businesses reduce costs, improve efficiency, ensure data security, and minimize environmental impact.
Asterisk Electronics has consistently set itself apart by:
- Offering tailored MPS solutions designed to meet unique client needs.
- Ensuring seamless technology integration with existing IT systems.
- Delivering 24/7 customer support and maintenance.
- Adopting sustainable practices to promote eco-friendly printing.
This combination of innovation and trust has made the company a reliable partner for enterprises looking to optimize their printing infrastructure.
A Milestone Achievement
Receiving the Editor’s Choice Award 2025 as the “Trustworthy MPS Provider of the Year” is more than just an honor it represents the industry’s acknowledgment of Asterisk Electronics’ long-standing commitment to quality.
Sharing the excitement, the management team at Asterisk Electronics Pvt Ltd said:
“We are truly honored to receive this recognition. Being awarded the ‘Trustworthy MPS Provider of 2025’ strengthens our resolve to keep delivering exceptional Managed Print Services. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients, who have been the backbone of our success.”
About NCN PrintTech Summit & Awards
The NCN PrintTech Summit & Awards is one of India’s most respected platforms celebrating achievements in the printing and imaging industry. Each year, it honors companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and customer trust. Winning at such a platform reinforces Asterisk Electronics’ leadership role in the MPS domain.
The Road Ahead
With this award, Asterisk Electronics Pvt Ltd is set to further strengthen its position in the Managed Print Services market. The company aims to continue innovating, expanding its reach, and empowering more businesses with trusted and cost-efficient printing solutions.
As digital transformation continues to reshape industries, Asterisk Electronics stands firm in its mission to provide smart, sustainable, and secure MPS solutions that help businesses thrive in the modern age.
