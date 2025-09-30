Oman Investment Bank Participates in MEIRA 2025 Conference & Awards
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Oman Investment Bank participated in the 2025 MEIRA Conference & Awards, the region’s leading investor relations platform, which brought together more than 1200 companies, investors, financial institutions, and regulators alongside a distinguished group of capital market experts and specialists.
As an event sponsor, the Bank’s participation reflects its continued efforts to support the development of Oman’s capital markets, strengthen the presence of the Sultanate’s financial sector in regional and international forums, and promote platforms that contribute to the exchange of expertise and best practices in investor relations and governance.
This active involvement reaffirmed Oman Investment Bank’s strategic commitment to developing capital markets and strengthening investor confidence, as part of its broader direction to consolidate its leadership position in this field. On this occasion, Mohamed Al Habsi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Oman Investment Bank, said: “Our participation in this regional event reflects the Bank’s dedication to reinforcing its role in investor relations. We believe transparency and open dialogue are essential to building strong markets that support Oman Vision 2040, and through these engagements we continue to help position the Sultanate as a sustainable and attractive investment destination.”
Through its engagement in MEIRA 2025, Oman Investment Bank reaffirmed its role as a key contributor to advancing investor relations practices and governance standards in the Sultanate, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.
