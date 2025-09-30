Pam Bondi Orders Effort to Curb Violence Against ICE
(MENAFN) U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a formal directive on Monday, targeting federal law enforcement bodies with the goal of halting rising hostilities toward Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
In a detailed memorandum addressed to several key agencies — including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), U.S. Marshals Service, and the Executive Office of U.S. Attorneys — Bondi highlighted a dramatic escalation in violent incidents.
She noted that cities such as Los Angeles and Portland have seen over a 1,000% surge in attacks against ICE since January 21, in contrast with the same timeframe in the previous year.
The directive urges branches of the Department of Justice to assign officers and special agents to secure ICE buildings, with special focus on Portland and Chicago.
It also proposes forming a temporary ICE Protection Task Force by involving local police agencies, while extending financial assistance, specialized instruction, and technical support to all levels of law enforcement working to safeguard ICE operations.
Furthermore, the Department of Justice commits to taking legal action against individuals involved in offenses against ICE.
This includes those who “aid, abet, or conspire to commit” such acts, whether by “funding, coordination, or planning.” Per the memo, all offenders will be “arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
