Eimskip: Results Of Buybacks Of Own Shares Through Reverse Auction
The number of shares to be acquired under the buy-back program will be up to 2,250,000, at a total purchase price which may not exceed ISK 750,000,000.
The execution of the buy-back program must comply with the Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, as well as Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes, and the Icelandic Act on Measures Against Market Abuse No. 60/2021.
Eimskip currently owns 1.725.320 own shares, equivalent to 1.04% of the company's share capital.
FURTHER INFORMATION
Rósa Guðmundsdóttir, CFO, tel: 844 4776, email: ...
Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations, tel: 844 4752, email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment