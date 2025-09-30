Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eimskip: Results Of Buybacks Of Own Shares Through Reverse Auction


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) No offers were received in the reverse auction buyback, and therefore the company will initiate standard share buyback in accordance with the buyback program.

The number of shares to be acquired under the buy-back program will be up to 2,250,000, at a total purchase price which may not exceed ISK 750,000,000.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with the Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, as well as Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes, and the Icelandic Act on Measures Against Market Abuse No. 60/2021.

Eimskip currently owns 1.725.320 own shares, equivalent to 1.04% of the company's share capital.

