U.S. Boosts Missile Output for Possible China Showdown
(MENAFN) The U.S. is significantly ramping up its missile production capacity in anticipation of a potential conflict with China, according to a media report on Monday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The Pentagon is reportedly urging defense contractors to dramatically increase output—doubling or even quadrupling current production rates—due to growing concerns over depleted weapons stockpiles.
This urgent push began in June, when the Department of Defense convened a roundtable of leading missile manufacturers at the Pentagon, as well as key component suppliers, Anduril Industries, and other startups. The meeting was chaired by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine.
Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg is said to be personally overseeing the initiative, known as the Munitions Acceleration Council. Media reported that Feinberg has been making weekly calls to executives to ensure the program stays on track.
"President Trump and Secretary Hegseth are exploring extraordinary avenues to expand our military might and accelerate the production of munitions," Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told the publication. "This effort has been a collaboration between defense industry leaders and senior Pentagon officials."
The council's efforts are focused on 12 specific weapons systems that the Pentagon aims to have in place in the event of a conflict with China, media said. However, some experts and officials have raised concerns over the feasibility of meeting these ambitious targets, given that assembling certain missile systems can take up to two years. Additionally, certifying new suppliers requires a significant investment, often running into the hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure military standards are met.
The funding challenge also remains a major hurdle. While the recent "Big, Beautiful Bill" passed by Congress allocated $25 billion over five years for munitions, experts warn that the Pentagon’s new goals may require tens of billions more in additional funding.
China continues to be viewed by the U.S. as its foremost strategic adversary, especially as Beijing modernizes its military, expands its influence across the Indo-Pacific, and exerts increasing pressure on Taiwan. Washington has expressed concerns that Beijing may attempt to forcefully reunite with Taiwan, potentially triggering a regional conflict involving American forces.
China, however, has dismissed these concerns, asserting that Taiwan is an internal issue and accusing the U.S. of exacerbating tensions by supplying arms to the island and fostering separatist sentiments.
This urgent push began in June, when the Department of Defense convened a roundtable of leading missile manufacturers at the Pentagon, as well as key component suppliers, Anduril Industries, and other startups. The meeting was chaired by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine.
Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg is said to be personally overseeing the initiative, known as the Munitions Acceleration Council. Media reported that Feinberg has been making weekly calls to executives to ensure the program stays on track.
"President Trump and Secretary Hegseth are exploring extraordinary avenues to expand our military might and accelerate the production of munitions," Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told the publication. "This effort has been a collaboration between defense industry leaders and senior Pentagon officials."
The council's efforts are focused on 12 specific weapons systems that the Pentagon aims to have in place in the event of a conflict with China, media said. However, some experts and officials have raised concerns over the feasibility of meeting these ambitious targets, given that assembling certain missile systems can take up to two years. Additionally, certifying new suppliers requires a significant investment, often running into the hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure military standards are met.
The funding challenge also remains a major hurdle. While the recent "Big, Beautiful Bill" passed by Congress allocated $25 billion over five years for munitions, experts warn that the Pentagon’s new goals may require tens of billions more in additional funding.
China continues to be viewed by the U.S. as its foremost strategic adversary, especially as Beijing modernizes its military, expands its influence across the Indo-Pacific, and exerts increasing pressure on Taiwan. Washington has expressed concerns that Beijing may attempt to forcefully reunite with Taiwan, potentially triggering a regional conflict involving American forces.
China, however, has dismissed these concerns, asserting that Taiwan is an internal issue and accusing the U.S. of exacerbating tensions by supplying arms to the island and fostering separatist sentiments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment