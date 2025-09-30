Molestation Accused Found Dead In Police Lockup In Jharkhand's Khunti

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Sep 30 (IANS) A 25-year-old man arrested on charges of molestation died under mysterious circumstances inside the Murhu police station lockup in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Manjhi, a resident of Meral village under the Murhu police station area.

Police claim that Manjhi committed suicide by hanging himself in the lockup's toilet.

According to officials, Manjhi had been taken into custody late on Monday night after villagers accused him of molesting a minor girl in Mahil village.

Reports suggest that Manjhi, accompanied by his son, had gone to the village, where an altercation broke out during breakfast.

Locals alleged he misbehaved with a girl, leading to a commotion. Though Manjhi initially managed to flee to his native village, a group of villagers from Mahil reached his home, forcibly brought him back, and handed him over to the police.

Superintendent of Police Manish Toppo said that a case of molestation had been registered and that Manjhi was arrested on the basis of the allegations made by the villagers.

He said the accused was lodged in the Murhu police station lockup overnight. "On Tuesday morning, he was found dead, having apparently hanged himself in the toilet. An investigation is underway," Toppo said.

Following the incident, senior police officers rushed to the station and initiated an inquiry.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Manjhi's family has alleged foul play and demanded a fair and transparent probe.

"We want the truth to come out. He was in police custody; how could such an incident happen?" a family member said.

Police authorities have assured that all angles -- including possible negligence by officers on duty -- will be thoroughly investigated.