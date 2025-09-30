Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty Invoked With Singapore, Says Assam CM
Sarma while conveying the development on his social media handle also posted the letter of the Union Home Ministry.
The letter mentioned,“Please find enclosed a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) request in original along with a copy of the same seeking legal assistance from the Republic of Singapore in investigation of the subject Case. It is requested that original Mutual Legal Assistance Request may please be forwarded to the Attorney General of Singapore (the Central Authority of Singapore) suitably indicating the requirements of the attached MLA request, under intimation to this Ministry."
"It is further requested that on receipt of response/execution report, the same may please be forwarded to this Ministry for onwards transmission to the Investigating Agency,” it added.
"The Assam government earlier formally approached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore in connection with the probe into the death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg," Chief Minister Sarma had said on Monday.
Garg, 52, passed away in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival.
He reportedly developed breathing complications while swimming during a yacht outing. The death certificate issued by Singaporean authorities cited the cause of death as“drowning”.
In the wake of the incident, the Assam Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The state CID subsequently registered a case naming festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, and others, booking them under Sections related to criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and causing death by negligence.
The case was filed after multiple complaints were lodged in police stations across Assam by fans and members of the public, accusing the organisers of negligence.
Garg's family also submitted a complaint to the CID on Saturday, seeking a thorough probe. Officials said invoking the MLAT will help investigators secure critical evidence and official documents from Singaporean authorities, including medical and forensic reports, to assist the ongoing enquiry in Assam.
The SIT has already questioned several individuals who were present in Singapore at the time of Garg's death and has issued lookout notices for Mahanta and Sharma. With public demand for justice mounting, the government is pushing for international cooperation to establish the exact circumstances that led to the untimely demise of one of Assam's most beloved cultural icons.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment