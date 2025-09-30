Lumina Datamatics Recognized As One Of The Most Preferred Workplaces For Women 202526 By Marksmen Daily

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUMBAI, India, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a strategic partner to global publishers and eCommerce retailers, is delighted to announce that it has been recognized as one of theby Marksmen Daily at the 2nd Edition of the Most Preferred Workplaces in IT, ITES & Women Awards 2025–26. The award ceremony was held on September 26, 2025, at Novotel Mumbai.

This prestigious recognition highlights Lumina Datamatics' commitment to fostering an inclusive, equitable, and empowering workplace where women can thrive, lead, and break barriers. This year's award cohort featured some of India's most respected organizations, with winners including Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Abbott India, JK Cement, IIFL Capital Services, and others. They were evaluated on key parameters, including Equitable Pay and Compensation, Career Advancement Opportunities, Safe and Inclusive Work Environment, Leadership Representation, and Work-life Balance. With women comprising 48% of our global workforce, Lumina Datamatics excelled across all categories, reaffirming its position as an employer of choice for women professionals.

While acknowledging this prestigious achievement, Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, and Vice Chairman & CEO, TNQTech , said:“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Most Preferred Workplaces for Women. At Lumina Datamatics, we believe that building a diverse and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do but also critical to driving innovation and excellence. This award is a testament to our people-first approach, progressive policies, and the collaborative spirit of our employees who make our workplace truly empowering.”

With this recognition, Lumina Datamatics strengthens its vision of nurturing talent, creating equal opportunities, and driving meaningful impact across the global business and technology ecosystem. The company continues to invest in initiatives that enable women to advance into leadership roles, balance personal and professional responsibilities, and contribute meaningfully to organizational success.

About Lumina Datamatics

Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are among the largest service providers in the Content space, and our customers include 9 of the 10 largest Publishers and 3 of the 5 largest Retailers and Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 7,000 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Philippines, and India.

