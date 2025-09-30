DIDWW Recognized As Industry Leader With Two Top Honors At Global Telco Awards 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global telecom provider of fully compliant phone numbers and premium-quality voice and SMS services, has achieved a double victory at the Antonio Meucci Global Telco Awards 2025 in Madrid, Spain. The company earned first place in two categories – the Excellence Award for Best Virtual Numbers Provider and the Excellence Award for“State of the Art” Customer Experience. These notable recognitions affirm DIDWW's leadership in both technological innovation and outstanding customer service.







The Antonio Meucci Global Telco Awards celebrate the most significant achievements in the telecoms sector, honoring organizations that excel in areas such as network infrastructure, voice and messaging services, cloud communications, and customer experience. Judged solely on performance over the past year, these awards recognize those who have delivered the most valuable, innovative, and impactful contributions to the industry.

DIDWW's recognition reflects the breadth and reliability of its virtual phone number services, which provide businesses worldwide access to advanced VoIP telephony features, scalable capacity, and high-quality voice connectivity. The company's fully compliant DID number coverage spanning over 90 countries, its powerful SIP trunking, and versatile messaging capabilities support a wide range of communication needs, from local market entry to global expansion. These awards also acknowledge DIDWW's focus on innovative solutions, robust infrastructure, and responsive support that help customers adapt to changing telecom requirements.

“Winning first place in two categories at the Antonio Meucci Awards is a celebration of our people and a recognition of our commitment to innovation in global telecoms,” said Karolis Jurys, CEO at DIDWW.“This achievement reflects the dedication, expertise, and shared vision that unite our team, as well as the trust and loyalty that our customers and partners show in our products and services. Their confidence drives us to set higher standards and deliver transformative solutions that turn complex telecom challenges into seamless, scalable, and cost-effective opportunities.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator specializing in fully compliant phone numbers, voice and messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 18 of those regions.

The company's innovative cloud PBX solution enables businesses to create streamlined communication systems. Enhanced with AI-driven tools, seamless CRM integrations, and multiplatform apps for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, delivers an unparalleled user experience.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional, in-house customer support team available 24/7/365.

For more information, visit

