Cartier And Love: A Love Story Without Limits

With its shape, clasp and screw motif, Cartier revolutionised jewellery for lovers by creating the LOVE bracelet in New York in 1969. A reflection of an era, it embraced a new freedom in love, sealed with a screwdriver. With the LOVE bracelet, falling in love became a radical adventure, an incentive to take up the challenges of love.

The cultural impact of this vision of love is carried on by LOVE Unlimited, the latest creation in the LOVE collection. This fully flexible bracelet wraps around the body like a love connection that can be attached to another bracelet, in pairs or infinitely, for a limitless love.

Ergonomic, elegant and intensely precious, the LOVE Unlimited bracelet has all the appeal of jewellery. A true feat of innovation, from the first design to its final production this flexible, second-skin version took more than a hundred trials and prototypes by the Manufacture and the Maison's design studios.

The original bracelet be reinvented? By imagining a bracelet with multiple gadrooned links punctuated by LOVE's characteristic, entirely hand-polished screws that intensify the dazzling effect. A jewelled cadence, between the verticality of the gadroons and the roundness of the screws, spaced differently for each size of the bracelet to preserve the harmony and proportion of the design.

that is easy to put on and take off, and for which Cartier has devised a patent-pending invisible clasp system. Operated by a screw, it integrates perfectly with the bracelet, literally fusing with it. All you can see is a ribbon of gold made up of 200 specially miniaturised components that eliminate the need for cuts and links, and guarantee comfort and suppleness when worn. This new version of LOVE lets you connect with each other thanks to its clasp, to which you can attach another bracelet, making a pair, or an endless amount. A bracelet that can be exchanged and split into two, in white, rose or yellow gold. A new way of embracing the LOVE gesture - flowing, intimate and sensorial. This inspiring new version comes in a ring that reproduces, on a small scale, all the distinctive features of the bracelet: gadroons, sophistication and precious sparkle.

WITH LOVE UNLIMITED, CARTIER HAS REINVENTED

a new symbolic gesture that cultivates the same ideal of love as the original LOVE bracelet. It's a powerful vision, a liberating force favoured by lovers, to whom Cartier has dedicated a campaign between Paris and New York. Alone in the world, they are protected by the Panther, who empowers them with its boldness and creativity. The Panther's gaze is Cartier's vision of the world, strengthening and transforming their bond and commitment.