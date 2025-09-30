Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027 Accelerates AI-Native Government Journey

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 30 September 2025 - The Department of Government Enablement - Abu Dhabi (DGE) announced that Abu Dhabi Government is reaching operational scale in its use of artificial intelligence across all government departments, advancing its vision of rethinking how government serves people, as it prepares to showcase TAMM 4.0 at GITEX Global 2025 (GITEX) in October this year.

TAMM 4.0, launching at GITEX this October, represents the most advanced AI-native government platform deployed globally. The platform redefines government interactions around proactive, personalised services that understand life moments.

Key capabilities include intelligent orchestration of services across government entities, predictive delivery through machine learning, and contextual AI assistance providing personalised, multilingual guidance tailored to individual life experiences. The system also features predictive decision processing for routine approvals and compliance checks, freeing citizens and residents from repetitive tasks while enabling government employees to focus on higher-value human interactions.

His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement - Abu Dhabi (DGE), said: “Our goal is to help build a government that feels as simple and intuitive as the technology that people use every day. Intelligent, responsive, and designed around human needs. TAMM 4.0 demonstrates this vision in action.'

Abu Dhabi has deployed over 100 AI use cases across more than 40 Abu Dhabi Government entities, transitioning from pilot projects to production-scale implementation. These systems demonstrate how AI can enhance government effectiveness across core functions. This includes proactive service delivery, where AI monitors citizen and resident life events to predictively trigger relevant services without applications or forms; intelligent compliance, using real-time analysis of business activities to provide instant guidance; smart resource allocation, with machine learning predicting service demand to optimise staff deployment; and multilingual access, using natural language AI to deliver seamless services in more than 15 languages.

DGE has also launched AI Majalis across Abu Dhabi, using the traditional majlis setting, a cornerstone of Emirati culture, to create open and trusted spaces for dialogue. These community forums prepare citizens and residents for the digital future by exploring practical applications of AI in daily life while fostering awareness of responsible and ethical AI use. By blending cultural tradition with technological innovation, the AI Majalis ensures inclusivity and empowers everyone to participate in and benefit from Abu Dhabi's AI transformation.

Abu Dhabi Government is undergoing unprecedented workforce transformation, with over 95 per cent of its 30,000 plus employees completing comprehensive AI training. This large-scale effort is creating new career pathways and equipping civil servants with the skills to thrive in an AI-driven future, ensuring that technology serves the public interest while preserving human oversight and accountability.

The training programme goes beyond technical skills, embedding frameworks for responsible and ethical AI deployment. Employees are being prepared to use AI tools as well as apply them in ways that enhance, rather than replace, human-centred public service. Abu Dhabi's approach sets new operational standards for transparent, ethical, and inclusive AI adoption across government.

Newly created Chief Data and AI Officer roles have also been established across every Abu Dhabi Government entity, with each officer responsible for driving AI adoption, governance, and innovation within their entity. This organisational structure reinforces Abu Dhabi's commitment to building public trust while systematically embedding AI across government functions.

The Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027 aims to make Abu Dhabi the world's first fully AI-native government by 2027, supported by an AED13 billion investment. This ambitious transformation fundamentally reimagines how government serves people, makes decisions, and creates value for communities through key pillars, including 100 per cent sovereign cloud adoption, full AI integration into services, data-driven decision-making, a unified digital framework, and robust cybersecurity.

In going beyond digitisation, the Digital Strategy aims to establish a unified digital backbone that automates processes and enhances efficiency through collaborative partnerships with technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators. This foundation enables smart, integrated, and AI-powered government services that anticipate and meet the needs of citizens, residents, and businesses.

By 2027, Abu Dhabi will operate as an integrated ecosystem built on transparency. The government learns from interactions, anticipates community needs, and continuously evolves. The approach to responsible AI deployment redefines the dynamics between government and the communities it serves, delivering intuitive public services, that are designed for global adaptation.

