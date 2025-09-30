Statement By H.E. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, On The International Day Of Older Persons

30 September 2025-�On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, we commemorate the role of senior citizens in shaping the fabric of our societies. With their wisdom, knowledge, and experience, they have greatly contributed to the growth of our society and nation.

In our Emirati culture, honouring the elderly is an intrinsic principle. Under the guidance of our wise leadership, the UAE places the dignity and well-being of senior citizens at the forefront of its national priorities. They are active partners in the UAE's journey towards sustainable development and an invaluable source of knowledge essential to any society aspiring to a prosperous future.

Recognising the role of our elderly, the UAE recognises the significance of providing comprehensive care, to further ensure that senior citizens live secure and dignified lives, encouraging their active participation in society, and strengthening the legal framework in line with the directions of our wise leadership. These initiatives are aligned with our authentic values and form cornerstones of our nation's ambitious vision.

On this momentous day, we, at the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), reaffirm our dedication to bolstering the role of senior citizens in shaping an inclusive future. We will always endeavour to protect senior citizens' rights, uphold their esteemed status as a source of society's wealth, wisdom, and noble values.

