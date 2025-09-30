Local ADHD Doctor Program Launches At Preferred Medical Group Opelika For East Alabama Families

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A stethoscope rests on a medical document with a pen, highlighting a clinical setting."Preferred Medical Group - Opelika launches an integrated ADHD treatment program that combines pediatric care, psychiatry, and therapy services to address regional healthcare needs for East Alabama families.

Opelika healthcare providers have taken a significant step toward addressing the growing need for specialized attention deficit hyperactivity disorder services in East Alabama. Preferred Medical Group - Opelika has announced the expansion of comprehensive ADHD treatment programs, integrating pediatric care with behavioral health services to create a unified approach for families seeking specialized medical attention.

The healthcare facility, located at 5809 US-280 in Opelika, has been serving the community since Dr. Chandra established the practice in 2007. This latest program development represents a response to increasing demands for accessible mental health and developmental support services in the region.

Addressing Regional Healthcare Gaps Through Specialized Services

The new integrated treatment approach combines multiple specialties under one medical facility, enabling families to access coordinated care without the need to travel to multiple locations. The program specifically targets children and adults requiring specialized attention for ADHD-related concerns, offering both medical management and therapeutic interventions.

Local families searching for a pediatrician near me will find expanded options through this comprehensive care model. The integrated approach enables seamless communication between medical providers, ensuring consistent treatment plans and alleviating the burden on families managing complex healthcare needs.

The facility's approach to psychiatry services includes both medication management and behavioral interventions, providing families with multiple treatment pathways. This multifaceted approach to psychiatry enables personalized treatment plans that address individual patient needs while upholding family-centered care principles.

Comprehensive Care Model Reduces Travel Burden for Families

The expanded services eliminate the need for families to coordinate care across multiple healthcare facilities throughout Alabama and Georgia. Parents previously required to schedule appointments with different providers in Auburn, Columbus, or Birmingham can now access coordinated care locally in Opelika.

Preferred Medical Group has designed the program to include speech therapy, occupational therapy, and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services alongside traditional medical care. This coordination allows families to address multiple aspects of ADHD management through a single healthcare relationship.

The convenience factor particularly benefits working parents and families with transportation challenges, as the centralized location provides access to specialists who previously required referrals to distant medical centers.

Evidence-Based Treatment Approaches for ADHD Management

The treatment program incorporates current medical research and therapeutic approaches recommended by pediatric and psychiatric medical associations. The ADHD docto services include comprehensive evaluations, medication management when appropriate, and behavioral therapy options tailored to each patient's individual needs.

Families seeking a pediatrician near me will benefit from the facility's approach to developmental assessments and ongoing monitoring. The medical team conducts thorough evaluations that consider both medical and environmental factors affecting patient development and behavior.

The psychiatry component includes both child and adult services, recognizing that ADHD often affects multiple family members. This comprehensive approach allows for family-based treatment strategies that address the condition's impact on household dynamics and relationships.

Technology Integration Supports Patient Monitoring and Care Coordination

The facility has implemented digital health tools that allow for continuous monitoring of treatment progress and medication effects. These tools enable healthcare providers to make timely adjustments to treatment plans while maintaining regular communication with families.

Patient portal access allows families to communicate with medical providers between appointments, track symptoms, and access educational resources related to ADHD management. This technology integration supports the comprehensive care model by ensuring consistent communication between providers and patients.

The digital platform also facilitates coordination between different specialists within the practice, ensuring that speech therapists, occupational therapists, and medical providers maintain shared treatment goals for each patient.

Community Impact and Accessibility for East Alabama Residents

The program addresses documented healthcare accessibility challenges in rural and suburban Alabama communities. The Opelika location serves patients from surrounding areas including Auburn, Phenix City, and Columbus, Georgia, reducing travel times for specialized care.

Insurance coordination services help families navigate coverage options for ADHD-related treatments, including both medical and therapeutic interventions. The facility works with multiple insurance providers to ensure accessibility for families across different economic circumstances.

The program particularly benefits families seeking a pediatrician near me who can provide both routine healthcare and specialized ADHD management. This dual capability reduces the need for multiple provider relationships while ensuring continuity of care.

Future Expansion Plans and Community Partnerships

The success of the integrated ADHD treatment program may lead to similar expansions at other Preferred Medical Group locations throughout Alabama and Georgia. The practice currently operates six facilities across the region, serving families in Phenix City, Auburn, Fort Mitchell, and Columbus.

Community partnerships with local school districts and educational support organizations provide additional resources for families managing ADHD-related challenges. These partnerships establish referral networks that connect families with suitable medical care while providing educational accommodations.

The psychiatry services component continues to expand, with plans for additional specialization in the management of adolescent and adult ADHD. This expansion recognizes the lifelong nature of ADHD and the need for continued medical support as patients transition through different life stages.