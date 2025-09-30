Auburn Medical Practice Expands Integrated Care Model As Primary Care Doctor Addresses Rising ADHD Cases

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A healthcare professional drawing blood from a patient's arm."Preferred Medical Group - Auburn expands ADHD services and integrated care model, offering comprehensive family medicine, behavioral health, and specialized attention disorder treatment in one convenient East Alabama location.

Preferred Medical Group - Auburn has announced significant enhancements to its integrated healthcare services, responding to increased demand for ADHD treatment and comprehensive family medical care in East Alabama. The Auburn location, situated at 318 Samford Village Court, Suite 100, now offers expanded behavioral health services in conjunction with traditional medical care, creating a comprehensive healthcare destination for local families.

Comprehensive ADHD Services Transform Local Healthcare Access

The Auburn practice has introduced specialized ADHD evaluation and treatment protocols, addressing a critical gap in local mental health services. Families seeking an ADHD doctor in the Auburn area can now access comprehensive diagnostic services, medication management, and behavioral therapy support within a single medical facility. This integrated approach eliminates the need for multiple referrals and streamlines care coordination for patients with attention deficit disorder.

Local healthcare data indicates a 30% increase in ADHD diagnoses among children and adults in Lee County over the past three years. The Auburn location's enhanced services include psychological evaluations, medication monitoring, and family counseling support. Parents searching for a family practice near me will find that Preferred Medical Group - Auburn offers both pediatric and adult ADHD management, creating continuity of care for entire families affected by attention disorders.

Multi-Generational Care Under One Roof

Preferred Medical Group has redesigned its Auburn facility to accommodate both pediatric and adult patients, recognizing that ADHD often affects multiple family members. The practice combines traditional family medicine with specialized behavioral health services, speech therapy, and occupational therapy for children and their families. This comprehensive model enables families to receive coordinated care without having to navigate multiple healthcare systems.

The facility serves as a central hub for families seeking a family practice near me that understands the complexities of multi-generational healthcare needs. Dr. Chandra's vision of providing comprehensive healthcare services under one roof has evolved into a practice model that addresses the physical and mental health needs of patients of all ages.

Enhanced Diagnostic Capabilities and Treatment Protocols

Recent investments in diagnostic technology and staff training have positioned the Auburn location as a regional resource for the evaluation and treatment of ADHD. The practice now offers comprehensive psychological testing, computerized attention assessments, and collaborative treatment planning involving medical providers, therapists, and educational consultants.

Families who have struggled to find an ADHD doctor with immediate availability can now access timely evaluations and treatment initiation. The integrated care model enables seamless communication between primary care doctor and behavioral health specialists, ensuring consistent treatment approaches and effective medication management.

Community Impact and Accessibility Improvements

The expanded services at Preferred Medical Group - Auburn address significant healthcare access challenges in East Alabama. Many families previously traveled to Birmingham or Atlanta for specialized ADHD services, creating barriers to consistent care and follow-up appointments. The local availability of comprehensive ADHD treatment reduces travel burdens and improves treatment compliance for affected families.

Insurance acceptance and flexible scheduling options make the practice accessible to diverse community members. The facility accepts most major insurance plans and offers extended hours to accommodate working families. This accessibility factor particularly benefits parents searching for a family practice near me that can manage both routine healthcare needs and specialized mental health services.

Collaborative Treatment Approach Sets New Standards

The Auburn practice has implemented a collaborative care model that involves multiple specialists working together on complex cases. When families need an ADHD doctor, they receive care from a team that includes medical providers, behavioral therapists, and educational specialists. This approach ensures comprehensive treatment addressing all aspects of ADHD management.

The collaborative model extends to local school systems, with practice staff providing consultation and support for educational accommodations. This community-centered approach helps families navigate both medical and educational challenges associated with ADHD diagnoses.

Future Plans and Service Expansion

Preferred Medical Group - Auburn plans to expand its behavioral health services throughout 2025, with additional therapy options and specialized programs for adolescents and adults with ADHD. The practice is also developing partnerships with local schools and community organizations to provide educational workshops and support groups for families affected by attention disorders.

The success of the integrated care model in Auburn may serve as a template for expansion to other Preferred Medical Group locations throughout Alabama and Georgia. This growth strategy focuses on delivering comprehensive healthcare services to underserved communities while maintaining the personalized care approach that has defined the practice since its inception in 2007.