Azerbaijan Setting Stage For New Solar And Wind Power Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is preparing new solar and wind energy projects, and intends to multiply the volume of electricity generated from renewable sources in the coming years, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy Rana Humbatova said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

"By the conclusion of 2024, the proportion of renewable energy within the national power infrastructure attained 13.5 percent, and this metric is projected to escalate as a result of the deployment of innovative initiatives," she elucidated.



In her analysis, the framework of Azerbaijani legal statutes delineates two distinct modalities for investor engagement: competitive auctions and direct negotiation protocols.



The inaugural auction transpired amidst COP29, wherein the Chinese entity Universal secured a 400 MW solar photovoltaic installation project, achieving a baseline bid of 3.54 cents per kilowatt-hour.



Masdar, ACWA Power, and bp are identified as pivotal stakeholders within the nation's strategic alliance framework. A 230 MW photovoltaic facility, in collaboration with Masdar, was brought online in 2023, and a 240 MW wind energy project is in the pipeline, in partnership with ACWA Power.



Humbatova underscored that amplifying the proportion of renewable energy sources will not merely enhance the installed capacity metrics but will also facilitate the delivery of augmented quantities of 'green' generation outputs.



Specific focus is concurrently directed towards additional sectors.



In the transportation domain, a comprehensive national sustainable mobility framework is currently under development, encompassing the integration of electric bus fleets, the electrification of railway networks, and the strategic expansion of metro systems. Within the domestic sphere, focal points encompass comprehensive energy assessments of structures, the transition to electrification, the deployment of photovoltaic systems on rooftops, and the harnessing of biogas derived from organic waste streams.



"The paradigm shift in energy dynamics is accelerating, thereby catalyzing robust growth across multifarious sectors," she articulated.