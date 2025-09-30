SOCAR Green Airs Planned Green Energy Supply Volume For Azerbaijan's Sangachal Terminal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)SOCAR Green company intends to use over 500 million kWh of electricity to decarbonize the Sangachal Oil and Gas Terminal as part of an innovative 240 MW project, Elchin Targuliyev, a solar and wind energy expert of the company, said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

"We essentially feed electricity into the grid and then receive it on the other side of the country to decarbonize the Sangachal Oil and Gas Terminal. This is a 240 MW project that is planned to provide over 500 million kWh of energy to the terminal to help decarbonize it," the expert noted.

He underscored that SOCAR Green is actively engaged in the development of small- to medium-scale renewable energy initiatives, predominantly tailored for corporate entities, including SOCAR itself, thereby facilitating a reduction in carbon emissions and optimizing electricity expenditure.



Electricity is transacted at a rate marginally under the prevailing national tariff benchmarks.



The enterprise's core concentration revolves around photovoltaic and aeolian energy, while concurrently investigating the viability of geothermal resources and biogas. Presently, it is engaged in the resource evaluation phase.

Founded in 2024, SOCAR Green operates as a fully-owned entity under the umbrella of SOCAR, a multinational energy conglomerate based in Azerbaijan. At the vanguard of the country's shift towards sustainable energy paradigms, SOCAR Green spearheads the execution of eco-friendly energy strategies, encompassing extensive solar, wind, and green hydrogen ventures. By leveraging synergistic collaborations with global frontrunners in the renewable energy sector, SOCAR Green bolsters Azerbaijan's dedication to fulfilling its national climate objectives while enhancing its role in the overarching framework of global sustainability initiatives.