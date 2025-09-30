Uzbekistan Expands Aerospace Heed To Boost Agriculture, Energy, And Infrastructure

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree to expand the use of aerospace data across multiple economic sectors and improve management efficiency at the local level, Trend reports via the presidential office.

The decree mandates that, starting January 1, 2026, the Agency for Space Research and Technology will conduct state space monitoring at least three times a year. The monitoring will cover geology, to detect unauthorized subsoil use; land relations, to control illegal land grabs and construction; and ecology, to record waste management violations and unauthorized dumps.

From March 1, 2026, data on violations will be transmitted digitally through the SGM platform, with detailed contour mapping and information on corrective measures taken, including warnings, rectifications, and submissions to the prosecutor's office or courts. Annual monitoring of illegal deforestation is also planned.

Projects tailored to specific sectors will be rolled out to put aerospace monitoring to the test in crucial corners of the economy. In the energy sector, high-voltage power lines in the Bostanlyk district will be monitored for early fault detection, and areas suitable for solar panel installation in Surkhandarya will be identified. In transport, monitoring will cover the Tashkent-Angren railway line to enable operational track condition management.

The Ministry of Ecology and the Forestry Agency have been mandated to conduct a comprehensive assessment of unauthorized timber extraction and input the findings into the SGM platform within a five-day timeframe, with a requirement to report remedial actions within a 24-hour window. A framework for the surveillance of the incineration of straw and agronomic byproducts will be implemented starting March 2026.



Commencing on July 1, 2026, a comprehensive evaluative framework will be instituted to assess the efficacy of aerospace data utilization by various ministries, agencies, and local khokimiyats, thereby establishing a performance benchmark aimed at enhancing operational management and optimizing efficiency throughout Uzbekistan's diverse economic sectors.