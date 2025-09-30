Azerbaijan Spotlights Information Security Ranking Among Priority Issues
"There are no borders in the information sphere. One of the main goals facing us is to ensure security in the information sphere. When it comes to cybersecurity issues, we know that they cannot lag behind the information sphere," he explained.
He posits that it is imperative to cultivate the audience's discernment capabilities to effectively differentiate between verifiable information and misleading disinformation.
"In terms of ensuring information security, we can propose preventive and subsequent methods in this area. Preventive measures in this area are the education of the population. We carry out various measures in this direction.
Every year in December, we hold a media literacy week and involve teachers, students, and even pupils in this project. This leads to people becoming informed and being able to perceive and understand information more correctly.
Various measures are being held within the framework of the partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
We think that we will continue this tradition. The methods we apply in the information age are changing frequently. Therefore, we need partners like Uzbekistan to maintain synergy," Baghirov added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment