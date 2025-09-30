Turkish Anadolu Isuzu To Acquire Majority Stake In Uzbekistan Automobile Plant

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkish automobile manufacturer Anadolu Isuzu, part of the Anadolu Group, is set to acquire a 75.2 percent state-owned stake in Samarkand Automobile Plant LLC (SamAuto) for $80 million, Trend reports via the State Assets Management Agency (SAMA).

SAMA enlisted the expertise of global entities KPMG to provide financial advisory services and Dentons for comprehensive legal support to facilitate the transaction process. Anadolu Isuzu's conclusive proposal encompasses an acquisition cost of $80 million, complemented by a parallel investment strategy of an equivalent magnitude.



The capital allocation involves the initiation of manufacturing operations for high-capacity (12–18 meter) buses and electric vehicles within Uzbekistan, the rollout of authorized service facilities across the nation, and the strategic exportation of automotive units to Central Asia, the South Caucasus, the Middle East, and Africa. The initiative seeks to strategically establish Uzbekistan as a pivotal nexus in the regional transportation network.



Per the insights from SAMA, the proposition from Anadolu Isuzu is congruent with the appraisals rendered by KPMG and PwC. The State Commission for the Privatization and Coordination of State-Owned Assets has ratified the outcomes of the privatization processes. The consummation of the transaction necessitates the endorsement from the pertinent Turkish regulatory bodies.